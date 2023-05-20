Local Coast Guard station kicks off Safe Boating Week

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Coast Guard station at the Saginaw River held an open house on Saturday to kick off Safe Boating Week.

The open house was held at the Coast Guard location in Essexville at the mouth of the Saginaw River. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Coast Guard workers were available to talk about boating safety and answer any questions.

They also encouraged residents to bring in their boats for the Coast Guard Auxiliary to inspect.

National Safe Boating Week is observed May 20-26 this year.

