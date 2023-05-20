Saginaw officer, K9 retire together

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw police officer and his K9 partner retired on Friday.

The Saginaw Police K9 Unit announced that Officer Brad Holp and K9 Cigan worked their last shift on Friday, May 19, and they are heading into retirement.

Holp has served the city of Saginaw for 15 years, and Cigan has served for 8, police said.

Photos shared by the Saginaw Police K9 Unit show Holp and Cigan during their first shift together and during their last.

Cigan was gifted a special sirloin burger, string cheese, and a peanut butter cake for his retirement. The Saginaw Police K9 Unit said Cigan will retire at home with the Holp family.

