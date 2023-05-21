Flint church spends Sunday service doing good deeds

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - While many spent the morning of Sunday, May 21, in a place of worship, one church held its service outside to transform a Flint neighborhood.

TV5 took a look at the work being done on the city’s north-side.

“Taking worship outside the building,” said Good Church’s Lead Pastor Leo Robinson II.

Sunday service was spent out in the sun at Good Church to do good deeds by fixing up some neglected, abandoned, and potentially dangerous properties.

“Cutting grass, helping them with some roofing, helping them with some painting of their garages, tearing down some ramps. It’s pretty sweet what we’re doing today,” Robinson said.

The church planted on E. Holbrook Avenue on the north-side of Flint three years ago, according to Pastor Robinson.

“We’re putting our faith into action. It’s not about me, it’s not even about our church. It’s about the God that we serve and that’s it,” he said.

This is the second year they are gathering volunteers from partners, including the city of Flint, to help in the area.

Cregger Plumbing and Mechanical came to help with all plumbing and mechanical needs, making the trip from Ferndale in Metro Detroit.

“A lot of physical labor. Helping to pick stuff up, put stuff down and throw stuff out,” said Derek Mackie, president of Cregger Plumbing and Mechanical.

Kevin Hollander, vice president of Cregger Plumbing and Mechanical said it feels good to be part of the community and help out.

”There are 21 properties getting this clean up service today and the pastor says that doesn’t even scratch the surface of the need here,” he said.

Hundreds more in Flint are left with dilapidated homes and trashed properties. The community effort is even bringing other congregations to share in the common mission.

“Our thing is it’s the great commission, not the great competition so there’s even a couple churches that’s doing this with us today,” Robinson said.

It may take years but the seeds being planted, the pastor prays, will grow.

