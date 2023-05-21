Flint MTA celebrates 50th Anniversary

Flint MTA
Flint MTA(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) celebrated its 50th Anniversary with a gala on Saturday, May 20.

The event was held at the Riverfront on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint, where everything started in 1971, to celebrate 50 years of service for public transportation in Genesee County.

According to MTA General Manager Edgar Benning, the formal celebration planned for 2021 was postponed due to the pandemic.

The long-awaited 50th Anniversary Gala recognized the achievements of one of the nation’s top public transportation fleets, and to show appreciation to the employee and sponsors who made it all possible.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Genesee County man won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket.
Genesee Co. man wins $2M on scratch-off ticket
Officer Brad Holp and K9 Cigan during their first shift together (left) and during their last...
Saginaw officer, K9 retire together
As hospitals across the country continue to find themselves short-staffed, picketing nurses in...
McLaren Lapeer nurses demanding better conditions
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’
A dancing mail carrier is delivering smiles to a neighborhood in Bay City.
WATCH: Dancing mail carrier delivers smiles to Bay City neighborhood

Latest News

Road work generic
Closure extended for Genesee Ave. Bridge in Saginaw
A white-tailed deer fawn.
‘Keep wildlife wild’: Fawn season in Michigan
‘There’s always hope’: Bay City veteran, prisoner of war shares story
TV5 News Update: Sunday morning, May 21