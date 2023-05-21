Flint MTA celebrates 50th Anniversary

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Mass Transportation Authority (MTA) celebrated its 50th Anniversary with a gala on Saturday, May 20.

The event was held at the Riverfront on Saginaw Street in downtown Flint, where everything started in 1971, to celebrate 50 years of service for public transportation in Genesee County.

According to MTA General Manager Edgar Benning, the formal celebration planned for 2021 was postponed due to the pandemic.

The long-awaited 50th Anniversary Gala recognized the achievements of one of the nation’s top public transportation fleets, and to show appreciation to the employee and sponsors who made it all possible.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.