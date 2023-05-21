Police: 2 infants found dead in Cleveland neighborhood

FILE - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants...
FILE - Police officials confirmed they are investigating the circumstances behind two infants that were found dead in Cleveland, Ohio.(Vic Gideon)
By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Two infants were found dead in Cleveland, Ohio, WOIO reports.

Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia with the Cleveland Police Department says police found the infants Saturday around 7:20 p.m. in the Buckeye Shaker Square neighborhood of Cleveland, Ohio.

“The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit investigates all cases of child fatalities,” Ciaccia said.

Police did not say if the babies appeared to have suffered any injuries prior to their deaths.

Their deaths remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Genesee County man won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket.
Genesee Co. man wins $2M on scratch-off ticket
Officer Brad Holp and K9 Cigan during their first shift together (left) and during their last...
Saginaw officer, K9 retire together
As hospitals across the country continue to find themselves short-staffed, picketing nurses in...
McLaren Lapeer nurses demanding better conditions
After 75 years of teaching, a Westwood Schools educator is retiring on her 95th birthday on...
Teacher retires on 95th birthday after 75 years of teaching: ‘Every child is a winner’
A dancing mail carrier is delivering smiles to a neighborhood in Bay City.
WATCH: Dancing mail carrier delivers smiles to Bay City neighborhood

Latest News

‘There’s always hope’: Bay City veteran, prisoner of war shares story
TV5 News Update: Sunday morning, May 21
President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in the Oval...
Heading home, Biden hopes McCarthy ‘just waiting to negotiate with me’ on debt limit
Preakness Stakes entrant National Treasure works out with an exercise jockey ahead of the 148th...
National Treasure crosses finish line 1st at Preakness, hours after other Baffert horse euthanized