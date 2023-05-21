Warmth and sun returns to Mid-Michigan this afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A much different forecast is in store for Sunday, as we start out in the middle 40s this morning with clear skies. Those clear skies remain for much of the day, with the typical summer-like afternoon cumulus clouds (the puffy cotton-candy ones!). Temperatures are expected to quickly warm into the lower and middle 70s by the middle and late afternoon giving way to a very pleasant Sunday. Expect dry conditions and calmer winds as well, but still out of the northwest. These northwest winds will keep parts of the Thumb in the upper 60s rather than the middle 70s.

Even though skies will be ‘sunny’ today, I expect that we bring more wildfire smoke into our skies during the later afternoon and evening, leading to the appearance of ‘cloudier’ or hazy skies. Check out today’s First Alert hour-by-hour forecast:

TV5 First Alert | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Monday will feature similar conditions to Sunday, with temperatures starting out cool in the 40s and warming into the middle-upper 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected as we will have some upper level clouds and more low-level puffy cumulus clouds during the afternoon. Additionally, we will likely add in more smoke tomorrow during the day, making it seem cloudier yet. Overall, I expect another dry day for Mid-Michigan, but there remains a very small chance that we see a few isolated pop-up showers during the afternoon/evening. Again however, its a rather low chance and I expect us to remain dry Monday.

Here is a check of tomorrow’s First Alert Hour-By-Hour:

TV5 First Alert | Sunday Morning Forecast Update (WNEM)

