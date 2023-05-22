Arrive Alive: Interactive simulator warns students against impaired driving

MILLINGTON, Mich. (WNEM) – Arrive alive is the message sent to students at Millington High School as they took part in simulations of drunk, distracted, and drugged driving.

The event took place on Monday, May 22. Organizers said, as graduations get underway, teens are three times more likely to die in a deadly crash than people 20 and over.

Students found out how difficult drunk, distracted, and drugged driving can be.

“It gets them interacted, getting in the car, driving around, it’s like a video game essentially, so that part’s fun and maybe opens their mind a little bit aside from just listening to somebody talk. It has an effect. It makes a difference,” said Allen Green, owner of the Millington Farm Bureau Insurance Agency.

Green talked about the simulator that is part of Unite’s Arrive Alive Tour, saying it is a high-tech, state-of-the-art simulator that allows participants to drive while distracted, drunk, or drugged in a fully functioning vehicle without moving or being intoxicated.

The simulator allows participants to experience real life dangers without real life consequences.

“I thought it was a great experience that a lot of people should definitely do. I feel like they should do this around schools for sure,” said student Morghan May.

Morghan thought the simulator was a great experience, and fellow student Emma Fuller called it eye-opening.

“I did speeding, swerving, driving on the incorrect side of the road, driving off of the road, failing to stop and I got in a collision,” Emma said.

Both students said the simulator really drove home the message about distracted, drunk, or drugged driving.

“You shouldn’t be driving drunk. It’s nice to see the effects and how dangerous it can actually be,” Emma said.

As for Green, who is also a first responder with the Millington-Arbela Township Fire Department, he said he hopes the students remember the lessons learned on Monday.

“It’s not just for fun, but there’s some serious sides to it as well,” he said.

