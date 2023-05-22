Cash reward offered for information on double homicide

Erion Parker (left) and Delano Smith (right)
Erion Parker (left) and Delano Smith (right)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 22, 2023
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a double homicide.

Erion Parker, 21, and Delano Smith, 19, were shot and killed on May 21, 2021.

The shooting happened while they were attending a party in the 3200 block of Holly Avenue on Flint’s northeast side, Crime Stoppers said.

Parker died at the scene and Smith died later from his injuries.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

