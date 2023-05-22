Continued warmth with hazy skies Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The weekend, although cool to start Monday, shaped up pretty nicely! Sunday saw continued hazy skies as wildfires continue to burn in Canada. We likely won’t be able to shake that smoke until Wednesday when a backdoor cold front moves in from the north. Our only chance of rain this week is on Wednesday, even then it’s very small (10%) as we expect a mainly dry passage of the cold front.

Today

Conditions even just heading off to the bus stops this morning are nice! With a light wind and temperatures ranging from 45 to 50 degrees, it’s very refreshing stepping outside. Highs today make their way to about 76 degrees, but this will be if you’re farther away from the water. A northeast wind will keep the shoreline much cooler with some highs only in the 50s (if you’re within about a mile or two of the shoreline). Wind speeds will only be from 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be cooler as you get closer to Lake Huron. (WNEM)

We’ll stick with a lot of sun today, only a few fair weather clouds will pop up from time to time. As mentioned above, skies will remain hazy though with wildfire smoke from Canada continuing to stream in.

Tonight

Clear skies will continue overnight with lows falling to around 52 degrees. The wind will start to veer to the south southeast but maintain a speed of 5 to 10 mph. Overall, just a nice night!

Monday night falls to the lower 50s. (WNEM)

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hazy conditions will go through Tuesday again! It’s not expected to be as hazy as Monday, but you’ll still notice the sky not being a crystal clear blue. Highs will raise up to around 81 degrees with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday will reach up to around 81 degrees. (WNEM)

Wednesday Cold Front

A backdoor cold front, which is a cold front that moves in from the north, is expected on Monday. We saw this last week too on Wednesday. With this, a large cooldown has been developing with highs only just on either side of 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be much cooler than the start of the week. (WNEM)

Lows will also fall to around 35 degrees up north, 39 degrees in Flint, then closer to 41 degrees in the Tri-Cities. This brings patchy frost back to the forecast up north for Wednesday night.

Wednesday night sees lows falling into the middle to upper 30s for most. (WNEM)

