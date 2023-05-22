Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial has been set up for Dax Burk.
One teen killed, 3 others seriously injured in weekend crash
Teen killed, another teen seriously injured in UTV crash.
Teen killed, another teen seriously injured in UTV crash
Man killed, woman injured in Mt Morris Twp hotel shooting
Good Church spent its Sunday service cleaning up a Flint neighborhood.
Flint church spends Sunday service doing good deeds
Erion Parker (left) and Delano Smith (right)
Cash reward offered for information on double homicide

Latest News

FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court May 9, 2023, in New York. This week, jurors...
Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict comments to pending defamation case
Hemlock superintendent speaks on student’s death
This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023,...
New nasal spray to reverse fentanyl and other opioid overdoses gets FDA approval
Moove over!: State Police help rescue cow on I-75
A young life was cut short just days before graduating.
Hemlock superintendent speaks on student’s death