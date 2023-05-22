Loons player makes big impact on team

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Great Lakes Loons currently sit atop the Midwest League with 25 wins in less than 40 games, and one player has made a quick impact in just his first year with the Loons.

Making the jump from college baseball to the minor leagues is a big change for any player. However, for Griffin Lockwood-Powell, the change doesn’t feel as different with him playing less than 40 minutes from his alma mater.

Lockwood-Powell is a Central Michigan alumnus and played with the Chippewas from 2018 to 2021. This year, the former MAC Tournament MVP made the jump to play with the Great Lakes Loons.

“It’s pretty cool ‘cause I remember I’ve actually never seen the stadium from the inside until I got here. I mean, just going to school here, I would venture over to Midland every now and then, so it was always cool to see and it’s kind of crazy how it’s come full circle. Obviously, I went to CMU for all those years and right back to mid-Michigan so it’s been fun,” Lockwood-Powell said.

Lockwood-Powell is currently in the top five on the team in multiple categories including home runs, batting average, and OPS.

“He’s a calming presence behind the plate. Any time you can have that as maybe your second or third catcher on a team is a blessing to say the least. But to have him then in the lineup consistently whether it’s catching or playing first has been a big boost and it stretches our lineup. And I’m glad he could do it in front of family, friends, and probably some local acquaintances as well,” said Daniel Nava, the manager for the Great Lakes Loons.

On Sunday, May 21 against the Whitecaps, Lockwood-Powell had his mom and dad in attendance at the Dow Diamond for the first time, and he said it was special considering they used to watch him play just a few years ago in Mt. Pleasant.

“So, my mom and dad were here, my older brother and his girlfriend were here,” Lockwood-Powell said. “So, it was good to have them in town. They’ve obviously watched me at CMU, but first time in Midland. I’m sure they were excited. They were actually in Chicago last week on Mother’s Day ‘cause my brother graduated from law school. So, I’m sure they were pretty excited to get here, watch a few games especially when it’s nice out so I’m glad they could make it.”

Lockwood-Powell and the Loons will hit the road on Tuesday, May 23 to start their series with the Peoria Chiefs.

