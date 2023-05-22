Man killed, woman injured in Mt Morris Twp hotel shooting

MT. MORRIS TWP, Mich. (WNEM) – A Flint man was killed and a Flint woman was injured in a shooting at a Mt. Morris Township hotel Sunday morning.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. on May 21 at the Baymont Inn, located at 4160 Pier North Boulevard in Mt. Morris Township.

Officers from the Mt. Morris Township Police Department responded to the hotel for reports of a shooting.

“As officers arrived on scene they found a chaotic scene with people running and fighting,” the Mt. Morris Township Police Department said, adding it is estimated between 20 and 30 people were going in and out of the hotel room.

The hotel room was rented to a 21-year-old Flint man, who was hosting a hotel party where a fight broke out, police said.

After the fight, three men arrived at the hotel with guns, police said, adding argument spilled out into the hallway and shots were fired.

Ta-Marion Ladon Pugh, 18, of Flint, was found dead in the hallway. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Trena Marie Taylor, 34, of Flint, was caught in the crossfire and suffered a single gunshot wound, police said, adding she was staying in a hotel room across the hall.

The shooting remains under investigation. If you have any information on this crime, contact the Mt. Morris Township Police Department.

