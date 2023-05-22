Miranda Lambert to headline Ally Challenge concert

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Country music superstar and 2022 Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert will headline the Ally Community Concert at the 2023 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren.

Tournament officials made the announcement on Monday, May 22.

The event will be held on the driving range at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club on Saturday, Aug. 26.

“We know that fans have come to expect top talent at The Ally Challenge and Miranda Lambert and her legendary high-energy hits will cap off an amazing day of entertainment for the whole family,” said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer at Ally. “Her music has entertained audiences for decades and we hope to attract a sell-out crowd to welcome her to Warwick Hills.”

Tickets for the 2023 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren go on sale May 25 at 9 a.m., and ticket prices start at $10. For more information visit theallychallenge.com.

Access to the Ally Community Concert and Friday’s second annual Concert @17 presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort requires a valid tournament ticket.

The 2023 Ally Challenge presented by McLaren will take place the week of Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.

