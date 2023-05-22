Moove over!: State Police help rescue cow on I-75

(Michigan State Police)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) assisted in rescuing a cow that managed to escape and run onto I-75 in Oakland County Sunday.

MSP Troopers were requested for traffic control along I-75 near Belford Road on May 22 just before 3 p.m. to help a team of wranglers attempting to catch a cow.

The cow was stuck in a gravel pit on Belford Road—Troopers were on standby to stop traffic on I-75 if necessary.

The wranglers were on the shoulder of I-75 with horses and four-wheelers when they attempted to capture the suspect bovine but were unsuccessful.

“The cow managed to outsmart its advisories and entered the northbound lanes of I-75,” said MSP.

The wranglers chased the cow with four-wheelers, horses and lassos across all lanes of travel.

Troopers shut down the north and southbound lanes of I-75 for safety.

“Eventually, after much tomfoolery, the critter was captured and removed from the freeway,” said MSP. “The bovine was not charged and is back in the pasture with a story to tell all the other livestock.”

