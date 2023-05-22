One teen killed, 3 others seriously injured in weekend crash

(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Hemlock Schools student is dead and three other mid-Michigan teenagers were seriously injured after a crash over the weekend.

It happened shortly before 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 on 7 Mile Road near Freeland Road in Bay County.

Homeowners near the scene of the crash called 911 after hearing the loud noise, the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post said.

A 2008 GMC Sierra was traveling southbound on 7 Mile Road when it left the road and crashed into a water-filled ditch and driveway embankment, police said.

An 18-year-old Saginaw man was driving the vehicle, police said, adding he and two passengers (a 15-year-old from Saginaw and a 16-year-old from St. Charles) were seriously injured in the crash.

An 18-year-old Hemlock Schools student, who was also a passenger in the car, died from his injuries, police said.

Hemlock Schools has identified the student as Dax Burk, a virtual senior.

“Our hearts are heavy as we think of the family and friends who are grieving during this difficult time. Please join us in keeping them in your thoughts and prayers,” the district said in a Facebook post.

All of the teens were taken to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The three surviving teens are still hospitalized, police said.

“Our thoughts are with the families, friends, and classmates of the teens involved in this crash,” MSP said.

Police believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

