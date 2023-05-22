Owosso Fire Department purchases thermal imaging camera with grant money

(Owosso Fire Department)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Owosso Fire Department purchased a new thermal imaging camera after they were awarded grant money, the department announced Sunday.

The Owosso Fire Department purchased a Bullard NXT Thermal Imaging Camera after being recently awarded a grant from Georgia Pacific Corp.

The camera can help firefighters see through smoke, visualize and execute search plans for potential victims, and locate hot spots and hidden fires inside floors, ceilings and walls.

The fire department said the camera could also be used for Search and Rescue to find heat signatures of people who may be lost or injured.

