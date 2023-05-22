Quiet tonight, hazy and warm on Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a warm and pleasant day across Mid-Michigan, we hold onto the quiet conditions. Winds remain calm for us overnight with skies clear of clouds, but not of smoke. Expect the wildfire smoke to hang around Mid-Michigan tonight, tomorrow and even into Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures cool into the upper 40s and lower 50s tonight.

Here is a check of your First Alert Hour-By-Hour forecast for tonight:

TV5 First Alert | Sunday evening forecast update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert | Sunday evening forecast update (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

Monday will feature similar conditions to Sunday, with temperatures starting out cool in the 40s and warming into the middle-upper 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected as we will have some upper level clouds move through here and there, with more low-level puffy cumulus clouds during the afternoon. Additionally, we will likely add in more smoke tomorrow during the day, making it seem cloudier yet. Overall, I expect another dry day for Mid-Michigan, but there remains a very small chance that we see a few isolated pop-up showers during the afternoon/evening. Again however, its a rather low chance and I expect us to remain dry Monday.

Temperatures tomorrow evening likely cool down pretty quickly as a lake breeze from Lake Huron and the Saginaw Bay moves through the area by early evening.

Here is a check of tomorrow’s First Alert Hour-By-Hour:

TV5 First Alert | Sunday evening forecast update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert | Sunday evening forecast update (WNEM)

TV5 First Alert | Sunday evening forecast update (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.