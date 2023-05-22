Warming up Tuesday, hazy skies continue

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s largely been another pleasant day around Mid-Michigan, but the hazy skies have returned to the area as wildfires continue to burn in Canada.

We’ve also seen a few sprinkles develop in a very isolated fashion this afternoon, but those are few and far between, and shouldn’t cause much disruption if they pass overhead. Temperatures are in the very pleasant 60s and 70s this afternoon away from the immediate lakeshore.

This Evening & Overnight

Despite some clouds here and there this afternoon, skies will remain mostly clear to clear through most of the evening and overnight, but the haze is expected to continue so that may get in the way of any blue sky tonight or starry skies late.

Low temperatures are expected to settle near 50 tonight. (WNEM)

Outside of that, we should see a quiet night with temperatures falling through the 60s this evening and eventually landing in the 50s for overnight lows. Expect winds to be light out of a south or southeasterly direction into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

Skies will be mostly clear on Tuesday, but like a broken record, we have to mention the haze once again. We shouldn’t have to worry about precipitation again tomorrow, though it may look like rain is coming at times with the hazy skies.

Highs Tuesday are expected to be in the 70s and 80s. (WNEM)

Highs will be much warmer with the 70s and 80s, thanks to a wind switch to more of a south southwesterly direction. Humidity levels should remain low on Tuesday.

Dry weather should last into Tuesday night, however a cold front diving in from the north will likely bring an increase in cloud cover briefly toward Wednesday morning. Lows on Tuesday night will settle in the 40s and 50s.

That cold front may produce a few spotty light showers on Wednesday, but most areas will stay dry as it passes through. The bigger impact will be a cool down in the temperature department! You can take a peek at that in your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.