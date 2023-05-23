80s returning for some today, a big cooldown Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hazy skies continue today after they were around Monday. Besides the smoke, it’s actually technically been a mostly sunny sky, but with that smoke there it hasn’t felt like it at times. It was still warm on Monday, more warmth builds today too with many reach up to around 80 degrees!

A cold front on the way for Wednesday will bring temperatures down significantly, while at the same time helping to clear the wildfire smoke out. The passage of the cold front does bring some frost concerns back to Mid-Michigan though.

Today

It’s another nice morning starting off with conditions shaping up nicely for the bus stops and morning drive! Temperatures will reach up to around 74 degrees by noon, then many make their way to 80-81 degrees in most locations during the afternoon. The wind will turn southwesterly with a speed of 5 to 10 mph. Plenty of sun will go through today with only a few fair weather cumulus this afternoon. Skies remain hazy with wildfire smoke.

Tuesday highs reach up near 80-81 degrees. (WNEM)

Tonight

Increasing cloud coverage carries through the overnight as the cold front from the north gets closer. Lows will settle to around 52 degrees with the wind veering to the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night falls to the upper 40s to lower 50s. (WNEM)

Wednesday

The cold front will pass through during the morning hours and while it could bring an isolated shower, the chance is very small. Likely, we won’t see any rain out of this front as it passes by. It’ll mostly just be an uptick in cloud coverage for the morning hours. Behind the cold front, it’s back to sunny skies but this time they’ll be blue thanks to the smoke going away with the front!

Although a shower is possible along the cold front, Mid-Michigan likely stays dry. (WNEM)

Highs will be very limited because of the front and strong northeast wind. Closer to Lake Huron, temperatures stay in the 50s while the Tri-Cities and Flint could achieve the lower to middle 60s. The wind will take over from the northeast behind the cold front with speeds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Wednesday reaches the upper 50s to lower 60s because of the morning passage of a cold front. (WNEM)

Wednesday night will be cold though with the new airmass in place. Temperatures could fall between 32 and 36 degrees in the northern half of our area. This certainly brings frost concerns and we’re expecting to see Frost Advisories into Thursday morning.

Wednesday night could have frost up north. (WNEM)

Although Thursday night will be comparably cold, temperatures up north won’t be as cold (now closer to 36 to 38 degrees), so we may be able to avoid frost then. It’s not a guarantee though as those temperatures start to flirt with that critical range. Temperatures will rebound at the end of the week, take a look in you full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

