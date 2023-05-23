Bay Co. to start invasive species treatment

BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay County Forest Sustainability Program will start treatment to protect trees from invasive insects, including Spongy Moth caterpillars.

Spongy Moth caterpillars and other invasive insects damage, feed, and defoliate trees and plants in surrounding areas.

The treatment will occur either on Thursday, May 25, or Friday, May 26.

Weather permitting, spraying treatment will start at 7 a.m. going to midday. Yellow airplanes will fly low over the tree tops spraying the area.

If weather parameters change spraying will be postponed.

The spray treatment Foray 48B, is a water-based insecticide, certified organic, and has a low impact on non-target organisms like humans, pets, birds, fish, and other insects.

The active ingredients will only affect Spongy Moth caterpillars that will be feeding at the time of spraying.

For more information about spraying, contact Jeremy Lowell at 989-895-4195 or email at lowellj@baycounty.net.

