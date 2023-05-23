Big temperature swing Wednesday, just a few spotty showers, frost possible for some

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Outside of the wildfire smoke, it’s been a pleasant start to the week!

Temperatures have been very pleasant with very low humidity, and despite the haze, skies have been relatively bright. A cold front to our north will bring some changes. On the positive side of things it will sweep the smoke out of the area for a few days. On the other side of the coin, it will cause a pretty significant cool down on Wednesday.

Our chance for rain with that cold front isn’t zero. But if you’re hoping for meaningful rainfall, don’t get your hopes up.

This Evening & Overnight

Pleasant conditions are expected this evening, with no threat for any wet weather and comfortable temperatures. Find any sort of reason to be outside tonight!

Lows tonight are expected to be in the 40s and 50s. (WNEM)

Temperatures will gradually fall into the 60s after sunset and eventually land in the 40s and 50s for overnight lows. Winds will be light and variable overnight, if not completely calm.

Clouds will increase late toward daybreak on Wednesday, but skies should be mostly clear to partly cloudy through most of the night.

Wednesday

A few scattered showers are possible on Wednesday morning, but not much to get excited about. (WNEM)

As the cold front drops south through the area, there is a minimal chance for a few light rain showers. These showers will not be significant, and as mentioned above, you shouldn’t get your hopes up for meaningful rain, even if you’re lucky enough to see one of these showers.

The most likely scenario is your town sees an increase in cloud cover for a few hours Wednesday morning, with a rapid clearing trend into the afternoon.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the 50s and 60s. (WNEM)

High temperatures will be the big story on Wednesday with a significant cool down expected from today. Inland areas are only expected to be in the 50s and 60s, while those near the immediate lakeshore may not even break out of the 40s.

One of the reasons for that, a strong northeasterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 25 to 30 miles per hour.

30s and 40s are expected on Wednesday night. (WNEM)

Dry weather should last through Wednesday evening, but with clear skies in the afternoon and evening expected into Wednesday night, temperatures will fall quickly into the 30s and 40s for overnight lows. While it won’t be for everyone, there is the potential for frost in some of our coldest communities.

If any Frost Advisories are issued, we’ll let you know! We think frost is also possible in spots on Thursday night and early Friday, so we’ll need to watch that night, too.

Frosty conditions are possible on Thursday and Friday mornings. (WNEM)

