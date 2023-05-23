Dr. Pamela Pugh announces candidacy for U.S. Senate

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Dr. Pamela Pugh has officially announced she is throwing her hat into the ring as a candidate for Michigan’s U.S. Senate seat.

“I am Michigan made and Saginaw, Michigan has made me strong. It certainly has prepared me to be the next U.S. senator of this great state,” she said.

She hopes to be elected to take over for outgoing Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who has been in her position since 2001.

Pugh is currently the president for the Michigan State Board of Education, which she has been elected to serve since 2014.

Other candidates who have announced they are running for the seat include former state lawmaker Leslie Love (D), U.S. Rep. Elissa Elotkin (D), nurse and State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder (R), and businessman Michael Hoover (R).

