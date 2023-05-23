Five people arrested for an assault at a Tuscola Co. bar

DAYTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A bar fight in Dayton Township resulted in five people being arrested for physically assaulting a 26-year-old man and woman, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place at Friends Bar, located at 9975 Silverwood Road at 12:06 a.m. on May 19.

Deputies were dispatched to the location for an assault in progress. It was reported there were 10 to 12 people fighting outside the bar, the sheriff’s office said.

The initial investigation reported two victims, a 26-year-old woman from North Branch and a 26-year-old man from Dryden, were hit and kicked numerous times, the sheriff’s office said, adding they suffered multiple injuries and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office believes the incident was in retaliation of an assault that took place months prior at the North Brand Bar and Grill.

The following are those who were arrested:

A 28-year-old man form Clifford;

A 24-year-old woman from Clifford;

A 23-year-old woman from North Branch;

A 27-year-old man from Fostoria; and

A 34-year-old woman from North Branch.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.