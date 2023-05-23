Lansing woman arrested on suspected OWI with multiple vodka bottles found in vehicle

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 37-year-old woman from Lansing was arrested by Michigan State Police troopers Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, a traffic stop was initiated on Hartel Road, near I-69, in Benton Township at about 6:45 a.m. for lane use. Police said she was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with high blood alcohol content.

Police said they found several intoxicants in the vehicle.

The woman was lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.