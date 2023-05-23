Michigan in need of more foster homes

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan has increased the need for people to care for children as the state marks National Foster Care Month.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) spoke about how urgent the need is.

“Right now, we have around 10,000 kids who are in foster care. That number pretty much wavers from month to month,” said Demetrius Starling, the senior deputy director of the MDHHS Children’s Services Administration.

Starling said right now there’s an immediate need for 120 loving, safe, and thriving foster homes.

“These kids go through a list of traumas when they’re removed from their particular homes. And we want to make sure that folks are equipped with the right tools and the skill set to be successful and meet the needs of those kids,” Starling said.

Starling said anyone interested in becoming a foster care parent will have a foster care navigator to show them the way.

“There is a list of things that our foster care navigators are well trained, skillful in that could help folks who may have a little bit of confusion or anxiety around the licensure process,” Starling said.

He also said he wants to thank the foster care parents who are already in the fold, saying there’s plenty of room for more.

“As many folks that would be willing able to open up their homes to kids. We can never have enough foster homes,” Starling said.

He said he wants people to know that foster parents will get financial assistance from the state in the form of stipends. The money is sent twice a month. The amount is based on the age and needs of the foster child. Clothing stipends are issued every six months. Foster kids are also eligible for Medicaid.

Anyone interested in fostering can call 855-MICH-KIDS.

