MSP: Sanford girl abducted, sexually assaulted

By Hannah Mose
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - A girl in Sanford was sexually assaulted and abducted, according to Michigan State Police.

On Monday night, May 22, TriCity Post Troopers and deputies from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Sanford after a girl was reported missing, MSP said. While police were at the girl’s home, she returned.

Officers on scene reported she had been a victim of abduction and sexual assault, MSP said.

MSP said investigators took statements and collected evidence pertaining to the incident.

MSP stressed that there are several social media posts circulating about this incident that may contain misleading information, adding troopers are continuing to determine relevant facts which will be relayed to the public when appropriate.

There is currently no discernable threat to the public, MSP said.

MSP encourages people to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, adding if they see something suspicious, they should call 911 immediately.

