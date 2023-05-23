New agricultural business center at MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State University is getting a new agricultural business center.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow was on-campus at MSU to share the news.

The center will aim to help local farmers find and get the resources they need.

“We also want to make it easier for our small local growers, whether it’s our underserved communities or tribal communities, working with us to make sure they can grow food and have access to markets locally,” Stabenow said.

The new business center will also offer a place for farmers across the Great Lakes Bay Region -- to figure out the best way to sell their products and find new markets.

