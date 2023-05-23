Police searching for missing man with dementia

Turner Fife
Turner Fife(Saginaw Police Department)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police are asking for help finding a missing man with dementia.

Turner Fife, 78, was last seen leaving his house on the east side of Saginaw about 3 p.m. on May 22.

Fife was driving a 2008 burgundy Cadilac CTS with Michigan license registration EHC7887 when he left his home.

Fife also went missing in January and was found in Charlevoix where his car ran out of gas, police said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.

