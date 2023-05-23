Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 people in Monroe and Washtenaw Counties

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is investigating a multi-car crash after a wrong-way driver entered southbound US-23 Tuesday morning.

MSP responded to US-23 near Dundee on May 23 at around 8 a.m. after a wrong-way driver hit several vehicles while traveling northbound on southbound US-23. Police said no pursuit was initiated.

The wrong-way driver continued on the roadway, striking four more vehicles near Willis Road in Washtenaw County.

Four people, including the wrong-way driver, were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound lanes of US-23 at Wills Road near Ypsilanti in Washtenaw County were closed for two to three hours.

Police believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.

2/2 Vehicle spotted by Milan PD continued driving the wrong direction striking four other vehicles near Willis Rd. 4 subjects to include wrong way driver transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol/Drugs suspected as factor. S/B US-23 closed 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/3nh0wkBhGy — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 23, 2023

