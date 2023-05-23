Wrong-way driver crashes into several vehicles, injuring 4 people in Monroe and Washtenaw Counties

(Michigan State Police)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police is investigating a multi-car crash after a wrong-way driver entered southbound US-23 Tuesday morning.

MSP responded to US-23 near Dundee on May 23 at around 8 a.m. after a wrong-way driver hit several vehicles while traveling northbound on southbound US-23. Police said no pursuit was initiated.

The wrong-way driver continued on the roadway, striking four more vehicles near Willis Road in Washtenaw County.

Four people, including the wrong-way driver, were transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound lanes of US-23 at Wills Road near Ypsilanti in Washtenaw County were closed for two to three hours.

Police believe drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.

