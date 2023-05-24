Beautiful weather continues, but frosty nights are possible into Friday AM

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A cold front passed through the area this morning and while temperatures may be much cooler, it’s nice to see the blue sky!

The front kicked our pesky wildfire smoke out of the area and if current smoke model forecasts hold, we should be able to avoid the smoke through at least Friday. The price is a strong northeasterly wind today that is causing cooler conditions, especially near the lakeshore. And while it’s a comfortable air mass, it will lead to a cold night ahead.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place for tonight. (WNEM)

That cold night may bring the potential for frost or a freeze, and several advisories and warnings have been issued. For a complete list, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies are expected to remain mostly clear to clear through tonight, and while the winds may still be active early this evening, we expect them to calm down overnight. The brief period of calm or light winds may save some areas from frost, but it’s a close enough call to take precautions anyway. Those farther east closer to Lake Huron may also stay warm enough with the lake influence.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be in the 30s for most areas. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be in the 50s for most areas through this evening, before quickly falling into the 40s near and after sunset (9:03 PM) and then eventually 30s in our coldest locations.

Thursday

Outside of the frost or freeze, it should be another beautiful day on Thursday. However, we’ll still be experiencing a northeasterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour, that will keep things cooler when it comes to our high temperature potential.

High temperatures on Thursday are expected to be in the 50s and 60s. (WNEM)

We expect to land in the 50s and 60s on Thursday, with the coolest values found farther to the east near the water.

Dry weather continues on Thursday night and with clear skies and light winds expected once again, frost will likely be on the table for Friday morning, too. As any new Frost Advisories or Freeze Warnings are issued, we’ll be sure to let you know as soon as they happen!

Lows are expected to be in the 30s again on Thursday night. (WNEM)

In positive news, if you’re wondering about Memorial Day Weekend, it looks gorgeous! You can get a preview by checking out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast! However, once we enjoy the weekend, hopefully we can get some rain back to the area sometime soon. We could use it!

