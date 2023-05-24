Emagine Theatres showing family-friendly movies for $3

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Emagine Theatres across the country are showcasing certain family-friendly movies for $3 this summer.

The summer kid movie series is taking place at all Emagine locations starting June 9.

The series runs through mid-August. Tickets are only $3 per person and a magic pack with popcorn and a small drink is $5.

This summer’s ‘throwback to the past’ theme is giving moviegoers a chance to see some childhood favorite films.

Dates, films, and show times are subject to change.

The days and movies that you can see this summer are:

· June 9-15: BEETHOVEN

· June 16-22: THE LITTLE RASCALS

· June 23-29: PETER PAN

· June 30-July 6: DR. SEUSS’ THE CAT IN THE HAT

· July 7-13: HOME

· July 14-20: MEGAMIND

· July 21-27: TROLLS

· July 28-August 3: THE CROODS

· August 4-August 10: TOM & JERRY

· August 11-August 17: DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS

Tickets and more information is available on Emagine-Entertainment.com. To find a location near you visit https://www.emagine-entertainment.com/summer-kids-series/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.