Emagine Theatres showing family-friendly movies for $3

.
.(KAUZ)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Emagine Theatres across the country are showcasing certain family-friendly movies for $3 this summer.

The summer kid movie series is taking place at all Emagine locations starting June 9.

The series runs through mid-August. Tickets are only $3 per person and a magic pack with popcorn and a small drink is $5.

This summer’s ‘throwback to the past’ theme is giving moviegoers a chance to see some childhood favorite films.

Dates, films, and show times are subject to change.

The days and movies that you can see this summer are:

· June 9-15: BEETHOVEN

· June 16-22: THE LITTLE RASCALS

· June 23-29: PETER PAN

· June 30-July 6: DR. SEUSS’ THE CAT IN THE HAT

· July 7-13: HOME

· July 14-20: MEGAMIND

· July 21-27: TROLLS

· July 28-August 3: THE CROODS

· August 4-August 10: TOM & JERRY

· August 11-August 17: DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS

Tickets and more information is available on Emagine-Entertainment.com. To find a location near you visit https://www.emagine-entertainment.com/summer-kids-series/.

Read next:
Bill introduced to require adult changing tables in public restrooms
Liam's Law was re-introduced to the State House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 24.
Lessons learned from COVID-19 pandemic
For all intents and purposes, the pandemic is over, but experts on infectious diseases are...
State orders fake bank website to shut down
The website of a fake bank has been issued a temporary cease-and-desist order from the Michigan...
State proposal would allow 18-year-olds to substitute teach in Michigan
Generic school desk photo

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscola County Jail
Five people arrested for an assault at a Tuscola Co. bar
MSP: Sanford girl abducted, sexually assaulted
The missing person has been found safe.
Missing man with dementia found safe
The website of a fake bank has been issued a temporary cease-and-desist order from the Michigan...
State orders fake bank website to shut down
Deaisha Fisher
Flint woman to be sentenced for 2021 murder

Latest News

TV news update: Wednesday afternoon, May 24
Man pleads guilty to abusing ex-girlfriend’s dog
Michigan Economic Development Corporation
State announces blueprint for semiconductor industry
Liam's Law was re-introduced to the State House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 24.
Bill introduced to require adult changing tables in public restrooms