Man charged for tampering, vandalism at Sleeping Bear Dunes

Waves crash onto the shore of Good Harbor Bay Beach under a blue sky with tree-covered hills...
Waves crash onto the shore of Good Harbor Bay Beach under a blue sky with tree-covered hills in the background. (Photo from Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore) (WNDU)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNEM) -A Frankfort man has been charged for tampering and vandalism at the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

Andre Blair Howard, 62, has been charged with tampering and vandalism for an incident that happened on Aug. 15, 2022. U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced the charges on Wednesday, May 24.

In mid-August, National Park Service law enforcement officers investigated reports of the waters of the Platte River within the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.

“These allegations of tampering and vandalism by a man-made diversion of water at Platte River are disturbing,” Totten said“The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore and the Great Lakes are national gems, and my office takes preserving our natural treasures very seriously.”

If found guilty, Howard could face a maximum of six months in prison, a $5,000 fine, up to five years’ probation, and mandatory restitution.

