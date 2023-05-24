Man killed, another critically injured in 2 Flint shootings

Flint Police Department
Flint Police Department(WNEM)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - One man was killed and another was critically injured after a pair of shootings in the city of Flint on Tuesday, May 23.

The first shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 600 block of W. Lorado. A man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, Flint Police said.

The second shooting happened shortly before midnight at the Easy Stop Liquor store at Dort and Lippincott. A man was shot and transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition, Flint Police said.

Police did not release any additional details.

If you have any information on either of these shootings, contact Det. Sarah Egbert at 810-237-6912 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

