MSP announces death of retired K9 officer

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police have announced the death of a retired K9 officer.

Jax, a retired MSP K9 officer, suffered a medical condition and was humanely put down on Tuesday, May 23, MSP Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.

Jax’s handler was Trooper Denis McGuckin.

Jax served MSP for many years before retiring in 2021.

