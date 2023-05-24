MSP announces death of retired K9 officer

Michigan State Police have announced the death of a retired K9 officer.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police have announced the death of a retired K9 officer.

Jax, a retired MSP K9 officer, suffered a medical condition and was humanely put down on Tuesday, May 23, MSP Lt. Kimberly Vetter said.

Jax’s handler was Trooper Denis McGuckin.

Jax served MSP for many years before retiring in 2021.

