MSU professor brings new efforts to investigate case of missing Okemos woman

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - More than 30 years have passed since Paige Renkoski disappeared from the side of I-96 near Fowlerville.

Renkoski was a teacher from Okemos who was last seen May 24, 1990. Her car was found running on the westbound side of I-96, but she was not inside.

Although decades have passed, people still pose the question: What happened to Paige Renkoski?

“She just vanished,” said Michigan State University professor Dr. Geri Alumit Zeldes.

She was intrigued by the Renkoski case, and is currently working on a documentary with fellow Spartan graduates.

“This documentary is fueled by the faith and the hope of this family who have been waiting for Paige for 33 years and they still remain hopeful that she is going to walk through the doors,” said Zeldes.

Livingston County Detective Sergeant Matt Young said since the case began, the sheriff’s office has received more than 1,200 tips.

“About 40 of them are actual tips where people reported seeing Paige on the side of the roadway that evening,” said Young.

Young said the Livingston County Cold Case Team meets once a week to analyze the Renkoski case, along with the other cases that are still unsolved.

“We have a number of cold cases this being one of them but it’s been one of those elusive mysterious ones because unlike some of the other ones this one really has no evidence involved in it,” said Young.

Last summer, Michigan State Police sent out cadaver dogs to search the area of the highway where Renkoski went missing, the same highway Veldes takes to work.

“Each time I commute in to teach or attend meetings I think about her,” said Zeldes.

Zeldes hopes to offer the Renkoski family a sense of justice and clarity.

News 10 reached out to Renkoski’s sister and she’s looking forward to working on the documentary, which is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Anyone who has information on the Paige Renkoski case is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440.

