Much cooler Wednesday, then Frost Advisories tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although hazy and smoky, we’ve continued with plenty of sun through the first half of this week! We see a slight change in that this morning with clouds along a cold front, but then we’re back to full-sun again. Even more notably, the wildfire smoke will go away today with the cold front!

With the new airmass that comes in, temperatures will be significantly cooler than the last couple of days. Most importantly, lows tonight fall substantially into the 30s, and some 20s are not impossible up north too. This has led to Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings for tonight. If you have your garden started and things are sprouting, or you’ve been potting you plants, cover them up or bring them inside tonight!

Wednesday night will see frosty conditions in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Today

As you head off on the morning drive or to the bus stops, the wind is remaining on the lighter side but will pick up through the mid-morning timeframe. The temperatures we’re starting with right now are essentially what we’ll stick with for the rest of today. Officially, highs will likely only reach up to around the upper 50s to lower 60s, with 40s remaining closer to Lake Huron.

Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. (WNEM)

The aforementioned wind will be from the northeast behind the cold front. Speeds will range from 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. That cold front could bring an isolated shower, otherwise we’ll be dry with just an uptick in cloud coverage. The best chance for any rain will be places like Houghton Lake, Rose City, and Whittemore.

Wednesday morning could see a stray shower, otherwise it's dry. (WNEM)

Tonight

Our most important part of the forecast is tonight’s temperatures. Clear skies behind the daytime’s cold front will carry through the overnight hours, which will allow lows to fall to about 29 degrees in our northwestern counties. Much of Mid-Michigan could still land around 32 to 36 degrees. The one exception will be communities closer to the Lake Huron shoreline. With the relatively warmer water overnight, this will act as a buffer that could keep temperatures outside of that more critical range.

Lows will fall into the upper 20s and lower 30s for much of our area. (WNEM)

The wind will be light overnight too, we expect it to be 5 mph or less out of the northeast. That light wind is just another ingredient that causes temperatures to fall very quickly under clear skies. If you have your plants or garden already going, you’ll need to cover up and sprouts or bring your plants inside tonight.

Thursday

We’ll stay cooler with temperatures nearly identical to Wednesday. However, the wind will be a little bit lighter! Speeds will be from 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph with a northeast direction still holding constant. There will be plenty of sunshine through the day though, and with an absence of wildfire smoke it will actually be a blue sky!

Thursday sees highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. (WNEM)

Thursday night will see lows back into the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible with that too, however our northern counties will definitely be warmer than Wednesday night.

Thursday night sees lows falling well into the 30s again leading to patchy frost. (WNEM)

The Memorial Day Weekend is remaining in awesome shape too, give that a check in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.