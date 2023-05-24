Campers enjoy weather, local parks leading into Memorial Day

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures for Memorial Day weekend will be hovering around or in the 80s, and with the unofficial start of summer around the corner, people are heading to area campgrounds.

Campers at Bay City State Park are looking forward to a beautiful weekend.

“This is such a nice, relaxing park,” said camper Bill Hasse.

Hasse came from St. Charles to the Bay City State Park to spend Memorial Day weekend.

“Getting away from everything, and it just feels good I guess,” he said.

The park is full for the long weekend, and some campers like Rebecca Neal and her fiancé Craig Rowell said they won’t be sticking around.

“Just wanted to get with nature and camp a little bit. Early, before the rush of Memorial Weekend,” Neal said.

They’ve been at the park for two weeks.

“I love it all. The nature and just the freedom,” Neal said.

They said they will head back to their Bay City home on Thursday.

“We’re more of like the backwoods type. Where it’s you know, less people, more nature,” Rowell said.

Zach Lupp and his wife Kristen Fenby aren’t going to be at the park for the holiday weekend either. Lupp is a nurse and has to work, so they said they’re camping when they can.

“Just being outside and outdoors,” Lupp said. “And yes, the campfires and I play guitar on the fire and stuff. So, yeah, just being here. It’s a lot of fun.”

Fenby said she thinks the experience is really exciting.

“I love that Michigan Recreational Pass. It’s nice to have. Everybody should get it,” she said.

Hasse said he spent last Memorial Day weekend at Bay City State Park, and he is looking forward to seeing everyone enjoying the park.

“It’s popular. Camping is popular now,” he said.

All the campers TV5 spoke with said the TV5 First Alert Forecast isn’t calling for rain.

