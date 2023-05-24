Worker dies in powered haulage accident at mining site, investigators say

A Missouri miner died this week after his truck overturned while working on a job site. (Source: WGEM)
By Jayla Louis and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM/Gray News) - A miner has died after the truck they were driving overturned while working at a surface mining site in Missouri.

According to the Mine Safety and Health Administration, the haul truck the worker was operating backed through a berm on top of a stockpile, overturned and landed on its roof.

Officials with the Riverstone Group confirmed the worker’s death which occurred Monday afternoon.

MSHA said its team is investigating the fatality while classifying it as a powered haulage accident.

So far this year, nine miners have been killed and 185 have been injured in accidents involving powered haulage equipment, according to government officials.

The worker’s identity was not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 WGEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscola County Jail
Five people arrested for an assault at a Tuscola Co. bar
MSP: Sanford girl abducted, sexually assaulted
The missing person has been found safe.
Missing man with dementia found safe
The website of a fake bank has been issued a temporary cease-and-desist order from the Michigan...
State orders fake bank website to shut down
Deaisha Fisher
Flint woman to be sentenced for 2021 murder

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to applause as he gives his State of the State address...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Bill introduced to require adult changing tables in public restrooms
One Omaha family's unbuilt pool has them filled with frustration and a lawsuit against the...
Homeowner files lawsuit when contractor fails to build pool after being paid $86,000
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
Residents enjoy weather, local parks leading into Memorial Day