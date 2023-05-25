AAA activates ‘Tow to Go’ for Memorial Day weekend

(AAA)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - AAA is activating its Tow to Go program nationwide, including in Michigan, offering free safe free rides for would-be impaired drivers and rescue drivers with car trouble this Memorial Day weekend.

This is the 25th year AAA has provided the Tow to Go program.

Tow to Go can provide a ride for one person and their vehicle to a safe location within a ten-mile radius. The service is free and available to AAA members and non-members.

AAA said appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead.

The service will be provided from 6 p.m. Friday, May 26, to 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 30.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Call the service at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

