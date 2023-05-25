Arenac County Canine Team announces death of K9 Sonic

Sonic
Sonic(WNEM)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARENAC CO., Mich. (WNEM) – The Arenac County Canine Team (ACCT Now) announced the death of a retired K9 officer.

Sonic, a retired K9 officer from the Arenac County Sheriff’s Department, died on May 20. Sonic joined the sheriff’s department on Aug. 1, 2011. He served Arenac County for five years.

“Sonic was a shelter-rescued Dutch Shepherd who desperately wanted a job….a job he ended up being very good at! He was a dual-purpose narcotics K9 that sought out drugs in our community, tracked missing and fleeing individuals, protected his handlers, and quickly became a symbol of safety in our community. I can still hear kids yelling his name in the Loyalty Day parades he walked in,” ACCT Now said in a Facebook post.

While on duty, Sonic loved to eat Slim Jims, steal Taco Bell from the new recruits, and tear his toys apart like no one’s business, ACCT Now said.

“Run free, K9 Sonic! You were such a good boy,” ACCT Now said.

