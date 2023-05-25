Balloons released in honor of Hemlock student killed in crash

Emotions were flowing Wednesday night for a grief-stricken mother at a balloon release to honor her son.
By Elisse Ramey and Hannah Mose
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMAS TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Emotions were flowing Wednesday night for a grief-stricken mother at a balloon release to honor her son.

The Saginaw County teenager was killed in a single-car crash over the weekend.

Related: One teen killed, 3 others seriously injured in weekend crash

Balloons were in flight over the Thomas Township basketball court Wednesday night, a place where Dax Burk spent much of his time.

“We would hang out and play basketball for hours on into dark,” said one of Burk’s friends.

The event was held to remember the 18-year-old student who was killed in a single-car crash in Bay County early Saturday morning, May 20.

“I bet you now, he’s probably playing with Kobe Bryant right now. I can tell you that,” said Dustin Wagner, another friend of Burk.

Gold balloons that said “Class of 2023″ were released with the others, representing the bright future the Hemlock High School senior had ahead of him. He was only days away from graduation.

Related: Hemlock superintendent speaks on student’s death

State police said he was a passenger and one of four people in a truck that veered off 7 Mile Road near Freeland Road and crashed into a water-filled ditch and driveway embankment.

“Dax had so many wonderful friends. He was loved more than I ever even knew. I mean, I knew I loved him dearly, but I never knew how much everybody else until now,” Dax’s mother Darcy Burk said. “I have never been more touched or more honored by people in my entire life.”

Burk’s friends, who quickly organized Wednesday’s balloon release, were amazed by the support.

“It just shows how many people really care about him and how many people’s hearts he touched,” said Burk’s friend Freddie Alvarado.

Cam Daig, another friend, said Burk could make someone a better person.

“I know he made me a better person for a fact,” Daig said.

There will be more difficult days ahead. Thursday, Burk would have been walking across the stage with his fellow classmates. Now, they will hold his memory close.

The three other people in the truck with Burk were hospitalized.

TV5 has reached out to Michigan State Police for an update on how they are doing.

Meanwhile, the crash is under investigation.

Read next:
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
12/21/73 Ike & Tina Turner at the Las Vegas Hilton
DNR urges Great Lakes visitors to check flag warnings
The Michigan DNR is implementing the use of double red flags to warn people visiting the Great...
Bill introduced to require adult changing tables in public restrooms
Liam's Law was re-introduced to the State House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 24.
Campers enjoy weather, local parks leading into Memorial Day
Temperatures for Memorial Day weekend will be hovering around or in the 80s, and with the...

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuscola County Jail
Five people arrested for an assault at a Tuscola Co. bar
MSP: Sanford girl abducted, sexually assaulted
The missing person has been found safe.
Missing man with dementia found safe
The website of a fake bank has been issued a temporary cease-and-desist order from the Michigan...
State orders fake bank website to shut down
Deaisha Fisher
Flint woman to be sentenced for 2021 murder

Latest News

Balloons released in honor of Hemlock student killed in crash - clipped version
A peregrine falcon is held before being banded, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich....
Fuzzy falcon chicks who nest at Michigan State football stadium get tracking bands
TV5 News Update: Wednesday evening, May 24
The Michigan DNR is implementing the use of double red flags to warn people visiting the Great...
DNR urges Great Lakes visitors to check flag warnings