Bay City receives $1M to demolish blighted properties

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City received $1 million in federal funding to demolish blighted properties.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced the funding on Thursday, May 25.

“Cleaning up blighted properties helps strengthen neighborhoods, reduce crime, and increase property values for those who live nearby,” Kildee said. “I am pleased to have helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help clean up these properties, making way for potential new economic development in Bay City. In Congress, I will continue to secure federal funds to help mid-Michigan communities thrive.”

Bay City will use the money for the redevelopment in the Midland Street Business District and targeted properties on the city’s east side, including the former Surath Scrap Yard and former Dow Chemical Site on N. Water Street.

“Bay City is committed to bringing historic and vacant properties back into beneficial use. We are so thankful for the efforts of Congressman Kildee and the EPA to help us secure funding for this endeavor. The grant will be used on some areas of the City we have prioritized including the areas around Midland Street, Columbus Avenue and the South End,” City Manager Dana Muscott said.

