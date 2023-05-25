Beautiful Friday, warming up into Memorial Day Weekend

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although cool, we’ve had another beautiful day around Mid-Michigan!

Skies have been filled with sun, we’ve actually seen the blue sky come back, and we haven’t had to deal with any humidity! We also avoided frost in most areas last night thanks to some help from Lake Huron and some passing high clouds.

We have another round of Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings this evening, and then we’ll be able to say goodbye to those for at least the next seven days, and hopefully for good (that should be more likely this time).

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place once again tonight. (WNEM)

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain clear to mostly clear through tonight, which should allow our temperatures in the 50s and 60s to once again fall into the 30s and low 40s for overnight lows.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to be chilly once again. (WNEM)

There is a chance we could see some high clouds move in late tonight, especially to the north, and those would be a good thing when it comes to our frost potential. They may be able to keep most areas warm enough like last night to avoid a widespread frost. Even so, with it being a close call, still take precautions tonight if you can.

Winds will be light out of the east northeast.

Friday

Skies will feature plenty of sun once again on Friday, with just a few passing high clouds moving from the north to south. Our winds will still primarily be out of an easterly direction on Friday, but will vary from place to place between northeasterly to southeasterly, and some easterly in between. These winds should be light around 5 to 10 miles per hour in most areas.

High temperatures for Friday. (WNEM)

Highs will be warmer on Friday, with most expected to reach farther into the 60s with some low 70s possible in our far inland areas. Those near the lakeshore may still be stuck in the 50s.

Dry weather is expected on Friday night, so whether it’s hitting the road for travel or just enjoying your typical Friday evening plans at home, we should be in great shape. Lows will still be cool, but should be warmer than Wednesday and Thursday nights with most in the 40s.

Saturday - Memorial Day

A snapshot of your Memorial Day Weekend. (WNEM)

There won’t be much change to the holiday weekend when it comes to sky conditions, as sunshine is expected all three days. We may start seeing more high cloud coverage drift into the area on Sunday and Monday, which could cause some filtered sunshine, but overall skies are still expected to remain bright at this time.

High temperatures are expected to warm up a little bit each day, landing in the middle 70s by Saturday, upper 70s to near 80 by Sunday, and low 80s by Memorial Day. With a lake breeze, those to the east can still expect to be cooler than other areas.

Also keep in mind, water temperatures on the Great Lakes and at least some local inland lakes are still very cold. Be mindful of the potential for cold shock and consider avoiding the water. For more info, check out NOAA Safety: Cold Shock.

Although we aren’t aware of any burn bans, be conscious of any burning this upcoming weekend with the dry conditions we’ve had lately. Also, be mindful of any localized bans at any campgrounds or other areas.

