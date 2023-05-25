Cool Thursday before frost again, then a nice weekend!

By Mathieu Mondro
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a frosty start today with temperatures falling well into the 30s for many in Mid-Michigan. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in place for this morning, we’re then expecting another round of these for this upcoming Thursday night with similar low temperature figures.

Despite these frosty nights, we’re enjoying plenty of sunshine through the daytime, which will continue right on through the weekend too! We warm up even more over the weekend too, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

With the cold start, you might want to grab a light jacket as you step out to the bus stops! Today will be another cool day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s as a northeast wind continues, however the wind today will not be as strong as Wednesday. We expect speeds only around 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. Plenty of sunshine carries through the day too with high pressure in place.

Thursday will stay cooler in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tonight

A few high clouds cross through tonight, but it’ll stay mostly clear with lows back into the lower to middle 30s again. This will lead to patchy frost development, we’re expecting more Frost Advisories again tonight. You’ll need to protect any plants, but it is worth noting that this is the last chance of frost this week, and could very well be the last frost we see of the spring! The will become light at 5 mph or less, still from the northeast overnight.

Thursday night falls into the lower to middle 30s again.
Friday & Memorial Day Weekend

Sunshine still continues in full-force through Friday with highs making their way up to around 70 degrees. The wind will still be northeasterly, though speeds will be lower at only 5 to 10 mph. Lows on Friday night fall to around 43 degrees.

Friday will be warmer near 70 degrees.
That sun continues into Saturday with only a few high clouds from time-to-time. Highs reach up to 76 degrees, before a low on Saturday night of 49 degrees. Sunday will have a high of 80 degrees, then 82 degrees on Memorial Day! If you have any services you’re attending, or just plan to spend time with family and friends, it’ll be a great weekend for anything you have planned outside! About the only concern through this weekend is the lack of rain, low humidity, and warmth. This does elevate fire weather concerns, so if you planned on having a campfire, lighting fireworks, or grilling, be cautious and have a bucket of water or a hose on standby.

Memorial Day Weekend is in awesome shape!
