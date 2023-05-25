Family displaced following Saginaw house fire

House fire on Hermansau Road.
House fire on Hermansau Road.(WNEM)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw family is safe after a fire broke out at their home late Wednesday night.

The Saginaw Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2540 Hermansau Road about 10:24 p.m. on May 24.

When crews arrived to the fire, the family - four adults and one teen - and their pet were out of the house without injury, Saginaw Fire Capt. Brad Luczak said.

There was smoke and fire coming from the rear of the home, Luczak said.

Fire Marshal Derron Suchodolski said the fire appeared to originate in the utility room that housed the laundry and water heater.

According to Luczak, there was heavy fire damage to the first floor, which spread to the attic and the back of the house. Due to the heavy damage, the house is unlivable, he said.

The daughter was taken to a hospital for possible smoke inhalation, according to Luczak.

Suchodolski said while the family is displaced, they were able to get around to attend their daughter’s graduation on Thursday, May 25.

