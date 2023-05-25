FBI seeks information on attempted bank robbery in Saginaw

The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery that happened in Saginaw.(FBI)
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery that happened in Saginaw.

A man attempted to rob the Team One Credit Union, located at 520 Hayden St., about 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The man was dressed in a white 3M branded hard hat, a white face mask, and a bright yellow short-sleeved T-shirt with reflective stripes over a dark, long-sleeved shirt at the time of the incident, the FBI said.

The man approached the bank teller with a note demanding money and took the note when he exited the credit union, the FBI said.

He was seen leaving the area in a black Nissan Altima with black rims and black tinted windows.

This is the car the man was seen leaving the scene in.
This is the car the man was seen leaving the scene in.(FBI)

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact the FBI at 313-965-2323.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam's Law was re-introduced to the State House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 24.
Bill introduced to require adult changing tables in public restrooms
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
Emagine Theatres showing family-friendly movies for $3
Flint Police Department
Man killed, another critically injured in 2 Flint shootings
MSP: Sanford girl abducted, sexually assaulted

Latest News

Downtown Bay City logo.
Feet on the Street returns to Bay City
There is a traffic alert.
Lane restrictions to watch for on Memorial Day weekend
Sonic
Arenac County Canine Team announces death of K9 Sonic
TV5 News Update: Thursday Morning, May 25th