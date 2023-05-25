FBI seeks information on attempted bank robbery in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery that happened in Saginaw.
A man attempted to rob the Team One Credit Union, located at 520 Hayden St., about 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.
The man was dressed in a white 3M branded hard hat, a white face mask, and a bright yellow short-sleeved T-shirt with reflective stripes over a dark, long-sleeved shirt at the time of the incident, the FBI said.
The man approached the bank teller with a note demanding money and took the note when he exited the credit union, the FBI said.
He was seen leaving the area in a black Nissan Altima with black rims and black tinted windows.
If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact the FBI at 313-965-2323.
Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.