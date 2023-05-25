FBI seeks information on attempted bank robbery in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank robbery that happened in Saginaw.

A man attempted to rob the Team One Credit Union, located at 520 Hayden St., about 9:10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The man was dressed in a white 3M branded hard hat, a white face mask, and a bright yellow short-sleeved T-shirt with reflective stripes over a dark, long-sleeved shirt at the time of the incident, the FBI said.

The man approached the bank teller with a note demanding money and took the note when he exited the credit union, the FBI said.

He was seen leaving the area in a black Nissan Altima with black rims and black tinted windows.

This is the car the man was seen leaving the scene in. (FBI)

If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to contact the FBI at 313-965-2323.

