Former Michigan gymnastics coach charged with first-degree sexual assault of minors

If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison.
Shannon Guay
Shannon Guay(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENT COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The man accused of sexually abusing children while working as a gymnastics coach in Kent County was formally charged Thursday.

Shannon Guay, 49, was extradited back to Michigan after being arrested on May 10 in Florida. He is accused of sexually assaulting several girls at gymnastics centers in the Grand Rapids area between 2006 and 2008.

Background: Former Michigan gymnastics coach arrested for multiple counts of sexual assault

The girls range in age from four to 14 years old.

He was reportedly known as “Coach Jake” and worked at gymnastics, martial arts, and dance studios across West Michigan from 1990 through 2010.

Guay was charged with six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and seven counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. His bond was set at $500,000.

If convicted, he faces the possibility of life in prison. He is expected to return to court June 14.

Authorities believe there could be more victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at 616-632-6125.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay City surgeon sentenced to prison for health care fraud
The FBI and the Saginaw Police Department are seeking information on an unsolved attempted bank...
FBI seeks information on attempted bank robbery in Saginaw
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
Emagine Theatres showing family-friendly movies for $3
Riley is seeking a living kidney donor.
Woman seeks living organ donor after devastating diagnosis
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother

Latest News

TV5 News Update: Friday Morning, May 26th
Saginaw Memorial Day Parade
TV5 Wake-Up's impromptu paper airplane race
Traffic picking up for Memorial Day weekend
Roads are getting busier as people get a jump start on their Memorial Day travels.
Traffic picking up for Memorial Day weekend