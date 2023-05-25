High school therapy dog retires due to health issues

A therapy dog has been a staple at Breckenridge High School for years, but now health issues are forcing the yellow lab named Blue to retire.
By James Felton and Emily Brown
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - A therapy dog has been a staple at Breckenridge High School for years, but now health issues are forcing the yellow lab named Blue to retire.

Blue will be missed greatly by his peers.

“Ever since he was just like a little puppy, he’s been such a light in our school,” said Katie Steinhaus, a former Breckenridge High School student.

Kya Horman, another former student, said Blue impacted Breckenridge and the community as a whole.

“Everybody knew him. And if you had students that were here, and they would come home, they probably would talk about Blue all the time,” Horman said. “I know I definitely did.”

The therapy dog has been a fixture at the school for years, but science teacher Becky Willman said Blue is experiencing health issues.

“About a year ago, he started having seizures. And we kind of put him on part-time this past spring and noticed that his seizures have gone down. So, because of his health issues we’re just going to let him stay home,” Willman said.

Breckenridge Community Schools Superintendent Wade Slavik said having a therapy dog has meant the world to his students.

“Certainly would welcome having another therapy dog at our school, I want to give our students the support that they need. And if it’s having the support of a dog here being able to brighten their day and give them a reason to wanting to come to school, then we’re in support of that,” Slavik said.

As for Blue, he’ll spend the rest of the school year in search of treats and more importantly, providing joy before he heads home for good.

“I know that he’ll definitely be missed by many people here, students and staff,” Horman said.

Efforts are underway to find Blue’s replacement.

Read next:
Woman seeks living organ donor after devastating diagnosis
Riley is seeking a living kidney donor.
Jury awards family $31M to provide health care for brain-damaged child
Generic Gavel
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
Teen receives diploma while recovering in hospital from crash
Douglas "DJ" Coleman received his diploma from Carrollton High School while recovering in the...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liam's Law was re-introduced to the State House of Representatives on Wednesday, May 24.
Bill introduced to require adult changing tables in public restrooms
A popcorn shortage could wreak havoc with movie theater profits as Hollywood prepares for more...
Emagine Theatres showing family-friendly movies for $3
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Flint Police Department
Man killed, another critically injured in 2 Flint shootings
MSP: Sanford girl abducted, sexually assaulted

Latest News

Teen receives diploma while recovering in hospital from crash
As many people are heading to the water for Memorial Day weekend, the Genesee County Sheriff’s...
Water safety tips for Memorial Day weekenders
An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County
Water safety tips for Memorial Day weekenders
Inside the Pitch