High school therapy dog retires due to health issues

GRATIOT CO, Mich. (WNEM) - A therapy dog has been a staple at Breckenridge High School for years, but now health issues are forcing the yellow lab named Blue to retire.

Blue will be missed greatly by his peers.

“Ever since he was just like a little puppy, he’s been such a light in our school,” said Katie Steinhaus, a former Breckenridge High School student.

Kya Horman, another former student, said Blue impacted Breckenridge and the community as a whole.

“Everybody knew him. And if you had students that were here, and they would come home, they probably would talk about Blue all the time,” Horman said. “I know I definitely did.”

The therapy dog has been a fixture at the school for years, but science teacher Becky Willman said Blue is experiencing health issues.

“About a year ago, he started having seizures. And we kind of put him on part-time this past spring and noticed that his seizures have gone down. So, because of his health issues we’re just going to let him stay home,” Willman said.

Breckenridge Community Schools Superintendent Wade Slavik said having a therapy dog has meant the world to his students.

“Certainly would welcome having another therapy dog at our school, I want to give our students the support that they need. And if it’s having the support of a dog here being able to brighten their day and give them a reason to wanting to come to school, then we’re in support of that,” Slavik said.

As for Blue, he’ll spend the rest of the school year in search of treats and more importantly, providing joy before he heads home for good.

“I know that he’ll definitely be missed by many people here, students and staff,” Horman said.

Efforts are underway to find Blue’s replacement.

