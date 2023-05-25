Lane restriction’s to watch for on Memorial Day weekend

MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - MDOT is suspending work and lifting restrictions wherever possible for the holiday weekend, to cease backups and increase safety.

Starting Friday, May 26 at 3 p.m. to Tuesday, May 30 at 6 a.m. 81 out of the 146 projects will have lane restrictions removed.

“With holiday traffic expected to be back to nearly pre-pandemic levels, this is a great time to remind drivers of safe habits as everyone takes to the road this summer,” said Acting State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich.

The following is a list of the work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend.

· Upper Peninsula

· Northern Lower Peninsula

· West Michigan

· Southwest Michigan

· Central Michigan and Thumb

· Southern Michigan

· Metro Detroit

· Wayne County

To learn more about exact work zone restrictions and closures across the state for the holiday weekend, visit MDOT’s website for more information.

