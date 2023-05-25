Lane restriction’s to watch for on Memorial Day weekend

By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAN. (WNEM) - MDOT is suspending work and lifting restrictions wherever possible for the holiday weekend, to cease backups and increase safety.

Starting Friday, May 26 at 3 p.m. to Tuesday, May 30 at 6 a.m. 81 out of the 146 projects will have lane restrictions removed.

“With holiday traffic expected to be back to nearly pre-pandemic levels, this is a great time to remind drivers of safe habits as everyone takes to the road this summer,” said Acting State Transportation Director Brad Wieferich.

The following is a list of the work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during Memorial Day weekend.

To learn more about exact work zone restrictions and closures across the state for the holiday weekend, visit MDOT’s website for more information.

