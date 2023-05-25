MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County

LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened Thursday on Grand River Avenue near M-52.

According to authorities, the crash involved a Michigan Department of Transportation contractor who was fatally struck by a vehicle at about 2 p.m.

Grand River Avenue will remain closed while the crash is being investigated by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.