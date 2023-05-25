MDOT contractor killed in crash on Grand River Avenue in Ingham County

An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
An MDOT worker was killed May 25, 2023 in a collision on Grand River Avenue.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEROY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened Thursday on Grand River Avenue near M-52.

According to authorities, the crash involved a Michigan Department of Transportation contractor who was fatally struck by a vehicle at about 2 p.m.

Grand River Avenue will remain closed while the crash is being investigated by the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

